Lagos hospital pays N20m monthly bill for 3hrs daily electricity

Dr Adedamola Dada, the outgoing Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Ebute Metta, said the hospital had been paying N20 million monthly electricity bill for just three hours of daily public power supply.

Read Also: JAMB exam glitch caused by ‘hateful politics, parochial considerations’ – South-East senators

According to him, this extraordinary expense has led to the consumption of 80,000 litres of diesel on a monthly basis to ensure uninterrupted supply of power in the facility to maintain critical health care services.

Dada disclosed this at a media parley organised to highlight some of the hospital achievement and challenges.

He said the hospital generated 95 per cent of its own power in the past seven years to ensure uninterrupted supply to keep the facility running and meet the health needs of its patients.

The medical director, who noted that the development had impacted the hospital financially , said power was very essential for the smooth running of any functional health facility.

“We are the only federal public hospital that receives two to three hours supply of public power but we provide 24 hours power because we are automated and can’t function without power.

“When we wanted to switch our service to automated, a lot of people asked if it will be attainable because of the epileptic power supply in the country.

”We didn’t allow that to limit us; we factored in a power delivery mechanism, and generated 22 hours of power supply on our own over the last seven years.

“Though this development has eaten deep into the hospital’s finances, it is very essential for our service,” he said.

He added that the quality of care in the hospital had attracted more patients and public recognitions over the years.

Dada said the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFEMAA) in 2022, declared the hospital as the most standard and compliant hospital in Lagos State.

The most recent according to him, is the Bureau of Public Service Reform under the Presidency, declaring the hospital as one of the trailblazers in the use of ICT in the public health sector, among others.

Vanguard News