Lagos hospital offers free fertility treatment worth N120m

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The StrongTower Specialist Hospital and Fertility Centre, Lagos, has offered N120 million free fertility treatments support to help fight cases of infertility among couples.

Speaking to Journalists at his 60th birthday celebration in Lagos, Medical Director of Strong Tower Specialist Hospital, Dr. Ademola Ayodele, said the initiative is part of giving back with a view to making fertility treatments more accessible and affordable to those facing financial challenges.

He said: “I will be offering free Intrauterine Insemination treatments to 60 patients, and a 50 percent discount on IVF for another 60 patients over the next six months.

“This initiative is aimed at making fertility treatment more accessible and affordable, especially for those who may have struggled to access care due to financial constraints. “It is my humble way of giving back a seed of hope and possibility, sown in faith and gratitude”.

Ayodele who is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrician, decried the rising burden of infertility among families.

He explained that the estimated value of the initiative is N120 million, with IUI treatments costing N500,000 each for 60 patients, amounting to N30 million, while IVF, which normally costs N3 million per cycle, will be offered at a 50 per cent discount (N1.5million) for 60 patients, totalling N90 million.

His said: “This is a seed of hope, a gift of love, and a possibility offered in thanksgiving to God, who has done exceedingly more than I could ever ask or imagine.“

In a separate presentation titled “Be Fruitful and Multiply” Ayodele identified ignorance, poverty, quackery, and confusion as key factors hindering some couples from conceiving.

He said that the four main criteria necessary for conception included: a viable egg, healthy sperm, clear passage/route, and a functional womb.

He further explained that solutions to infertility can include appropriate tests, counselling, timed intercourse, hormonal support, IUI, IVF, and even advanced options like surrogacy or uterine transplants.