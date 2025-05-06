Lagos Assembly calls for increased surveillance to address road safety concerns

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Lagos State House of Assembly has urged the Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, and the State’s Neighborhood Watch to step up surveillance efforts on the roads in response to the growing threat of miscreants harassing road users.

The call came during Tuesday’s plenary session when Mr. Sanni Okanlawon, representing Kosofe I, raised the issue as a Matter of Urgent Public Importance. He highlighted the increasing number of miscreants who are targeting commuters, snatching belongings, and instilling fear on major roads throughout the state.

“There is an urgent need to curb the unlawful activities of these individuals. If left unchecked, they could render the State unsafe,” Okanlawon warned.

Supporting the motion, Mr. Kehinde Joseph, representing Alimosho II, confirmed that the presence of miscreants had become widespread, stressing the necessity for security agencies to enhance patrols and surveillance across the state.

Hon. Desmond Elliot added that key areas, identified as black spots, need particular attention. He also suggested collaboration between the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other security agencies to address the problem effectively.

Additionally, Mr. Aro Moshood spoke about how some miscreants disguise themselves as helpers during vehicle breakdowns, only to extort or harass drivers afterward.

The House unanimously agreed on the importance of increasing security measures to protect both residents and commuters. As a result, the Assembly resolved to urge the Commissioner of Police and the Neighborhood Watch to intensify their efforts and curb the activities of these miscreants.

In a separate matter, Mr. Gbolahan Yishawu emphasized the need for quarterly reviews of the 2025 budget to ensure improved accountability among Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

In response, Speaker Mr. Mudashiru Obasa directed the Committees on Budget and Economic Planning to look into the matter and report back to the House with their findings.