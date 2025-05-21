Lagos approves bills to reform land administration, marriage registration procedures

Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN), at the 2025 Lagos State Ministerial Press Briefing on Wednesday

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday said it had approved two bills for submission to the state House of Assembly aimed at reforming land administration and marriage registration procedures.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN), announced the development at the 2025 Lagos State Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the second year of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

According to Pedro, one of the bills proposes establishment of a Lis Pendens (Pending Litigation) Registry to record all litigations concerning land matters.

The commissioner said that the registry would be expected to protect members of the public from unknowingly engaging in transactions on disputed property.

He said that the second bill sought to establish a Marriage and Dissolution Registry to register all forms of marriages conducted in the state and issue official certificates.

“The executive council has approved these bills for legislative consideration to improve governance and legal clarity in key areas of public interest.

Pedro also said that the ministry had prepared an amendment to the state’s Tenancy Law of 2016, with the aim of curbing exploitative rental practices.

“It has become necessary for us to checkmate activities of stakeholders in this industry; we need to curb this exploitative rental practice in a city like Lagos State.

“The proposed amendment will address issues of exploitative rent increases, non-payment of rent arrears, and prolonged delays in tenancy litigation,” he said.

He added that a draft bill had been prepared to harmonise three existing laws relating to sexual and domestic violence.

“The harmonisation is to ensure a robust and unified legislation that effectively tackles domestic violence and other harmful practices in Lagos State,” he said.

On administration of criminal justice, the commissioner disclosed that the ministry had introduced the Lagos Criminal Information System.

According to him, the innovation automates handling of all criminal cases pending at the state’s magistrates’ and high courts.

“This makes it easy to identify cases,” he said.

On the state of correctional facilities in Lagos State, Pedro said that the current inmate population stood at 9,096, representing 106 per cent above the capacities of the facilities.

He said that the level of overcrowding was a matter of serious concern but the ministry was optimistic that the overcrowding would soon be a thing of the past.

“Crime data revealed Ikeja, Lagos Island and Lekki as the top three areas for criminal acactivities,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ministry comprises multiple directorates and agencies, including Civil Litigation, Public Prosecutions, Citizens Rights, Commercial Law, Legislative Drafting and Advisory Services.

The other agencies include Law Reform Commission, Citizens’ Mediation Centre, Office of the Public Defender, and Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency.

Pedro said that each of the units contributed uniquely to the enforcement of law, delivery of justice and protection of citizens’ rights.

”Justice is not just about courts and laws; it is the bedrock of a safe, fair and thriving society.

“Without the rule of law, there can be no sustainable investment or social progress,” he said