Lagos APC stakeholders urge Tinubu to address party primary crises in Eti-Osa East, others

President Bola Tinubu

A cross section of All Progressives Congress members in Eti-Osa East LCDA in Lagos have called on President Bola Tinubu to institute a panel charged with correcting alleged injustice meted to some aspirants in the just-concluded chairmanship and councillorship primaries of the party for the forthcoming council polls in the state.

The primaries held at the party’s state secretariat at Acme Road have been trailed by scores of protests by members aggrieved at the outcomes in several parts of the state.

Grounds of the protests have been allegation that the party leaders and the electoral commitee set up for the exercise manipulated the process in favour of their preferred aspirants.

Echoing this sentiment via an open letter to the President made available to newsmen on Thursday, some ruling party faithful under the name, Concerned APC Stakeholders in

Eti-Osa East LCDA, urged Tinubu to constitute a panel with the mandate to investigate alleged “impunity” and “electoral fraud” that allegedly marred the exercise, with the view to right the supposed wrongs.

“The outcome of the primaries has left a large number of aspirants aggrieved, not because they lost fairly, but because the process was compromised and the will of the people subverted. In various local government areas across the state—most glaringly in Eti-Osa East LCDA—what was supposed to be a democratic exercise turned into an orchestrated show of favoritism, deceit, and betrayal of our party’s guiding principles.

“The case of Hon. John Campos Ogundare, the incumbent Chairman of Eti-Osa East LCDA, is a particularly disturbing example. Despite his exceptional performance and the visible transformation recorded under his leadership, including the restoration of security, environmental reforms, youth empowerment, and enhanced synergy between the government and the party, he was robbed of the party’s chairmanship ticket in a very undemocratic manner.

“It is on record that within the first six months of assuming office, Hon. Campos Ogundare tackled the security challenges in the LCDA head on, bringing peace and stability to an area once plagued by fear and unrest.

“Developmental strides have been visible, and his people-oriented policies continue to win the hearts of residents. It is therefore both illogical and unjust for such a man, who has built bridges of trust and cooperation, to be denied the opportunity to continue his good works by self-centered and insensitive leaders,” the letter read in part.

The APC stakeholders in the correspondence to President Tinubu said the party could ill afford the current internal strife brought on by the primaries, especially in Eti-Osa where the party lost the the area’s Federal Constituency to Labour Party in 2023 general election.

“As we write sir, APC in Eti-Osa East is fractured, and majority of the good people of the LCDA are upset by the injustice meted to the performing Executive Chairman of the council, an electorate’s favourite, who is redefining governance in the community you reside in.

“Mr President, it would serve you no good to allow this injustice to stay, as the electoral fraud is in stark contrast to your disposition to justice and fairness,” the letter read further.