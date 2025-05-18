Lagos APC Council Chairmanship: Stakeholders urge Tinubu to reverse injustice in Somolu

President Bola Tinubu

…as Muslim Community Rejects Religious Manipulation

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS – The crisis within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Somolu Local Government Area of Lagos State has deepened, as party stakeholders and loyalists call on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in what they describe as a gross injustice in the chairmanship selection process.

Bowale Sosimi, a well-known grassroots politician and long-time APC loyalist, was reportedly endorsed as the consensus candidate by the local party structure. However, in a dramatic last-minute change, his name was allegedly replaced with another aspirant, sparking outrage and allegations of political manipulation.

According to stakeholders, this is not the first time Sosimi has faced such a political blow. In 2017, his name was similarly withdrawn from the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) list following a sudden alteration in the party’s nomination process—an action reportedly orchestrated by the late Senator Bayo Osinowo. That decision paved the way for Abdul Hamed Salawu (Dullar), who has now completed two terms as chairman.

Now, in 2025, many believe history is repeating itself. Stakeholders allege that James Abiodun Faleke, the APC’s election coordinator in Lagos and a close ally of President Tinubu, played a significant role in derailing Sosimi’s candidacy. They claim that religion was used as a political tool to justify the imposition of a different aspirant.

The controversy has also sparked backlash within the Muslim community in Somolu, particularly over a letter reportedly written by the Chief Imam of Somolu, Sheikh Boonyamin Dabiri, advocating for the selection of a Muslim candidate.

However, top Muslim leaders in the community have distanced themselves from the letter, describing it as unauthorized and unrepresentative of the community’s collective stance.

Alabi Yunusa, the Chairman-General of the Somolu Muslim Community, criticized the Chief Imam’s action, stressing that he acted unilaterally and has no administrative authority to speak on political matters.

“All official correspondence must be signed by both the Chairman-General and the General Secretary,” Yunusa said. Rabiu Fatai, the General Secretary, reaffirmed this, branding the Imam’s letter as an aberration.

Nurat Lawal, the Iya Suna of the community, also condemned the perceived politicization of religion, stating that previous Muslim chairmen did not significantly benefit the Muslim population. She called for fairness and balance in the political selection process, emphasizing that religious bias should not dictate leadership at the grassroots level.

In a joint appeal, party loyalists, community leaders, and observers are urging President Bola Tinubu to investigate the matter, reverse the decision, and restore Sosimi’s candidacy.

They also demand a review of Faleke’s role in the selection process, warning that failure to address the situation could deepen divisions within the party and erode public trust in APC’s commitment to internal democracy.

The aggrieved stakeholders maintain that restoring Sosimi’s candidacy would not only heal political wounds but also uphold the principles of fairness and transparency within the party’s leadership structure.