Labour Party honours Obi of Onitsha as unity icon

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Labour Party (LP) has celebrated His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, CFR, the Obi of Onitsha, on his 84th birthday, praising him as a symbol of unity and progress.

In a statement to commemorate Achebe’s 84th birthday, the LP Directorate of Mobilization and Integration (DMI) lauded the monarch’s lifetime of service and contributions to national development.

The statement, signed by DMI Director General Marcel Ngogbehei, highlighted the Obi’s dual legacy of traditional authority and national leadership.

“Your reign exemplifies the best of traditional leadership in a modern republic,” Ngogbehei said, noting the monarch’s tenure with Shell Petroleum and his role in national policy dialogue.

The LP commended his efforts in education and cultural preservation, particularly through the Chinua Achebe Foundation and the Ofala Festival.

“Your active role in reawakening Igbo identity has solidified your position as a custodian of our heritage and a torchbearer of peace,” Ngogbehei noted.

The party also praised the Obi’s calls for inter-ethnic harmony and national cohesion, describing his voice as firm, reasoned, and compassionate.

“Your life work resonates with our goal of blending tradition and progress,” Ngogbehei emphasized, aligning the monarch’s values with the LP’s mission to build a fairer, more integrated Nigeria.

Igwe Achebe remains one of Nigeria’s most respected traditional rulers, blending ancient customs with modern governance.