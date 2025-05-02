Kweme evolves from ‘Niita Blonde’, introduces ‘Afroreggaeton,’ a personal journey of self-discovery and artistic innovation

Nigerian vocalist and actress Anita Osikweme Osikhena, who recently changed her name to Kweme, has officially launched the creation of an innovative new genre of music she calls ‘Afroreggaeton,’ a fusion designed to embody her artistic dream and desire for a more energetic, expressive form of music.

This bold move comes after years of musical experimentation, introspection, and a desire to redefine her sound in a way that truly represents her inner self.

Kweme, formerly known as Aniitablonde and Nitaablonde, recently announced her name change on social media while she revealed that her journey into producing Afroreggaeton was driven by a deep desire for authenticity and a refusal to be confined by traditional genre labels.

This is a pure case of genuine passion for the arts and shows that the fans-favorite embodies it and is a talent to watch develop into a superstar.

Kweme has succeeded in building an impressive following within a short period, while exploring the reggae genre, which makes her position distinct.

The ‘Gdzilla’ singer is a product of exploring creativity as an artiste which has put her in a unique position to pioneer and create a sub genre which will catapult her success, defining her essence & starting the journey to build a legacy. Little wonder, Afro Reggaeton has been born.

Talking about being restricted to making a particular genre in her early days ‘’Early on, I struggled with conforming to the styles of music that society or the industry expected from me,” she said. “I often felt misunderstood when I sang in certain styles, and although I was told I needed an identity, I always knew who I wa/ a creative being determined to express myself to the fullest.

So today, I’d like to officially announce my new name: Kweme.

She remembered a moment of clarity during an emotional discussion with her partner, where she was ranting about her musical placement woes.

That’s when the idea of a new genre was born, something that would encompass her blended influences and artistic self.

“I told him I felt like I was creating something that no one had ever heard, something that would give my music a new home,” she said. “That’s when I conceived the notion of Afroreggaeton-a sound that would take Afrobeat, reggae, soul, dancehall, rap, and spoken word and transform them into an uplifting, life-giving fusion.”