Kugbo-Nyanya Road: Ensure proper maintenance of your vehicle, Police warn motorists

The Nigeria Police Force

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has issued a strong advisory to motorists, urging regular maintenance of vehicles and strict adherence to traffic regulations following a serious road traffic accident along the Kugbo-Nyanya Expressway on Monday afternoon.

According to a statement released by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the accident occurred at approximately 2:50 PM and involved a Dangote-owned truck with registration number KPF 305 XA, reportedly driven by Isa Salisu, a male.

The truck, believed to have suffered brake failure, collided with a dispatch rider (identity yet to be confirmed) and a J5 bus with registration number WAM 45 XA.

The crash resulted in serious injuries to three individuals. One of the victims was immediately rushed to Asokoro District Hospital, while the other two were taken to Nyanya General Hospital for urgent medical attention.

“The affected vehicles have been towed to the police station for further investigation,” SP Adeh stated.

In the wake of the incident, the FCT Police Command has reiterated the importance of vehicle maintenance, especially for commercial vehicles, and has called on all motorists to take road safety precautions seriously.

“This unfortunate incident could have been avoided. We are calling on all drivers to carry out regular checks on their vehicles—especially on critical components such as brakes, tires, and lights,” the statement emphasized.

The police further urged all road users to comply with traffic laws to avoid needless injuries and loss of lives, especially as traffic volume continues to rise across the FCT.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.