Kogi vaccinates 1.4m children against polio — UNICEF urges local vaccine production

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has successfully vaccinated 1.4 million children during the 2024 World Immunization Week, held from April 26th to 29th.

The State Immunization Officer, Mrs. Apeh Ajuma, revealed this in an interview with Vanguard on Wednesday in Lokoja. She noted that out of the total vaccinated children, 1.086 million were between the ages of 0 and 59 months.

Mrs. Ajuma described the exercise as largely successful despite challenges in areas with difficult terrain. She said the efforts of traditional rulers, local leaders, and vigilantes enabled vaccination teams to access insecure communities where over 12,268 children were immunized, and 102 non-compliance cases were resolved.

She attributed the success to effective social mobilization and stakeholder engagement at both the state and local levels.

Despite the achievement, stakeholders in the state have called for intensified sensitization campaigns to further improve public acceptance of immunization programs.

Miss Isah Talatu Ohize, a vaccinator in Ward A, Lokoja LGA, noted that public compliance during this year’s campaign was better than in previous years but emphasized the need for increased awareness.

A caregiver and founder of Rehoboth Children’s Home, Mrs. Modupe Olaitan, highlighted the benefits of immunization, especially the door-to-door approach, which she said reduces stress for parents and shows government commitment to child health.

Similarly, a mother, Mrs. Mary Abuh, praised the campaign, saying that vaccination helps children grow without the threat of deadly diseases.

UNICEF: Time for Nigeria to Produce Its Own Vaccines

Meanwhile, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has emphasized the urgent need for Nigeria to begin domestic vaccine production and improve funding for immunization programs.

This call was made during a media dialogue organized by UNICEF’s Enugu Field Office in partnership with the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State (BCA), involving journalists from 13 states in southern Nigeria.

Dr. Olusoji Akinleye, a UNICEF Health Specialist, noted that immunization has saved over 154 million lives globally. He expressed hope that Nigeria would soon begin vaccine production to further boost healthcare resilience.

Dr. Akinleye highlighted that vaccines now protect against over 30 life-threatening diseases, including meningitis, Ebola, cholera, malaria, HPV, RSV, and mpox. He stated that measles vaccines alone have saved 60% of lives threatened by the disease, while vaccination has reduced infant deaths by 40%.

Dr. Ifeyinwa Anyanyo, another UNICEF Health Specialist, criticized the trend of constructing Primary Health Care Centres that are left unstaffed and unused. She urged governments to recruit qualified personnel to ensure efficient vaccine management.

UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office in Enugu, Mrs. Juliet Chiluwe, also underscored the importance of sustained financial support to immunization programs. She called for renewed focus to preserve the gains made in reducing child mortality over the past 50 years.