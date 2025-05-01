Kogi vaccinates 1.4 million children against polio

….Time For Nigeria To Produce It’s own Vaccines – UNICEF

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Kogi State government said it has vaccinated 1. 4 million children during this year World Immunization Week.

The World Immunization Week is a global health campaign celebrated annually in the last week of April and for this year, it was from 26th to 29th. The week is aimed at promoting vaccination and immunization against infectious diseases such as Measles, Polio, Influenza, HPV and COVID-19.

The Kogi State Immunization Officer, Mrs. Apeh Ajuma who made this known to Vanguard on Wednesday in Lokoja said the exercise was relatively successful aside area with topographic challenges.

“Out of the over 1.4 million children vacinated for polio, 1.086 million were children between ages 0-59 Months.

According to her, through the help of traditional rulers, Locales and Vigilantes, the teams were able to reach insecure settlements where more than 12,268 children were vaccinated with 102 cases of non compliance resolved.

Mrs. Apeh pointed out that the feat was achieved due to effective social mobilization activities such as engaging stakeholders at the State and Local Government levels.

However, stakeholders in the State have advocated more Sensitization to achieve more success in immunization programmes.

A Vaccinator in Ward A, Lokoja Local Government Area, Miss Isah Talatu Ohize said the compliance for this year’s exercise was better than the previous ones, stressing the need for more awareness to achieve more feats.

Talatu noted that despite the fact that Immunization remains a key factor to save lives, some people are not complying.

A Caregiver and Founder of Rehoboth Children’s Home, Mrs. Modupe Olaitan explained that Immunization is best for the children as it is protective.

“Immunization is good, is the best for our children because it is protective and is better to protect than to begin to run around, looking for solutions when problems comes.

“The house-to-house immunization saves parents and caregivers alot of stress. Taking the children to the clinic which may at times be far away from where they are living. It is commendable and the frequency shows that the government and its Partners like UNICEF care for children, Mrs. Olaitan added.

A Mother, Mrs. Mary Abuh whose daughter was vaccinated, said immunization is important as it helps in the growth of the child without fear of any killer disease.

….Time For Nigeria To Produce It’s Own Vaccines – UNICEF

However, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has stressed the need for Nigeria to commence production of vaccines and improved the funding of Immunization Programmes.

UNICEF also described embracing vaccines as effective and most impactful investments of any responsive and responsible government at any level aimed at saving the lives of its people.

These were the submissions of Various Speakers at a media dialogue organized by the UNICEF Field Office in Enugu in collaboration with Broadcasting Service of Abia State (BCA) for Media Professionals in Kogi, Benue, Abia Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Rivers States.

A Health Specialist with UNICEF, Dr. Olusoji Akinleye in a presentation, said though immunization has saved over 154 million lives, the Agency is looking forward to the time Nigeria will begin to produce vaccines.

Dr. Akinleye said the importance of the global importance of immunization cannot be underestimated, an effort he explained should be sustained, pointing out that measles vaccines have saved 60% of lives

According to the Health Specialist, “In the same period, vaccination has reduced infant deaths by 40%. Today, more children live to see their first birthday and beyond than at any other time in human history.”

He stated that vaccines now protect against more than 30 life-threatening diseases, including; meningitis, Ebola, Cholera, malaria, HPV, RSV, and mpox.

Speaking, a Health Specialist in UNICEF Enugu Field Office, Dr. Ifeyinwa Anyanyo expressed dismay over the situation where Primary Health Care Centres will be built, commissioned and remain under lock and key, stressing the need for government to recruit qualified personnel to improve vaccine management.

Also, the Chief of Field Office at UNICEF’s Enugu, Mrs Juliet Chiluwe stressed the need for energy to be focused on financial support to enhance immunisation programmes and improve on the advancements made in reducing child mortality over the last half-century.