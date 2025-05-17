Kogi trado-med practitioners to sanction members aiding ‘Yahoo’ boys, criminals

The Kogi Chapter of the National Association of Nigeria Traditional Medicine Practitioners (NANTMP) is to sanction any member found aiding Yahoo boys and other criminals operating in the state.

The Chairman, Chief Ibrahim Amodu, gave the warning on Saturday while speaking with newsmen in Lokoja.

Amodu, who is also the Onu Igala, Otto-Awori Lagos, described as “worrisome” how some members were said to be aiding criminals and criminality in Kogi by giving them charms.

“It has become obvious to our association that some Yahoo Yahoo and Yahoo Plus boys are now using some of our members to commit crimes.

“Perpetrators should know that the new code of practice of the NANTMP prohibits practitioners from aiding and abetting such criminal acts capable of destroying its corporate image.

“Traditional medicine (Trado-med) should be used for good intentions and not for evil.

“Any member found wanting will be made to face the full wrath of the law”, he warned.

He commended security agencies in the state, particularly the Police, the Directorate of State Service (DSS), and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for being alive to their responsibilities.

The chairman expressed the belief that the continued synergy between the association and all security agencies would guarantee the needed unity in containing such criminal tendencies in the state. (NAN)