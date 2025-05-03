Killings: State of emergency looms in Benue, Zamfara

*House of Reps summons the two governors, their Assembly leadership

*To explain why they should not be sacked

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

Like the Sword of Damocles, the mighty hand of emergency rule is now hanging on Benue and Zamfara states as the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has summoned the governors of Benue and Zamfara states alongside the leadership of their Houses of Assembly to appear before the House on Thursday, May 8 to explain why their functions should not be taken over by the House of Representatives due to incessant crisis in the state.

This is sequel to a petition written by a civil rights organisation, Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law urging the House to take over the functions of the two Houses of Assembly due to the incessant crisis and killings in the states. The group also in its petition stated that the governors have been unable to address insecurity and other challenges in their states. The group therefore called on the National Assembly to intervene.

According to a statement by the Head of Media to the chairman of the committee, Chooks Oko, the summons were personally signed by Committee Chairman, Mike Etaba who noted that the invited parties were already aware of the facts of the case.

“Ours is to ensure that the rule of law is upheld at all times. The parties have a wonderful opportunity to state their cases clearly so that Nigerians can know what is going on. Anarchy would never be given any space in our polity, “ Etaba maintained.

The Summons from the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions dated April 30, 2025 is titled: “Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law (Petitioner). Urgent need for the House of Representatives to take over the functions of the Benue State House of Assembly and the Zamfara State House of Assembly.

The Summons states: “Summons/Hearing Notice: Whereas the above named petition is now pending before this Committee and the particulars of the petition aforesaid are already withing your knowledge;

“And whereas, the petition has been assigned to be heard by the Committee for determination; You are hereby required to note Sections 88 and 89 (c) of our constitution (as amended), and appear in person before this Committee on Thursday 8th day of May 2025 at 2.00pm or so soon thereafter as the Committee shall direct. Venue: House of Representatives Room 429 (New Wing).

“You are to submit one (1) soft and ten (10) hard copies of your brief on the matter.

“And further take notice that if you do not attend the hearing as required, the case may be heard or determined in your absence”.