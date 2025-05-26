Killing of WASSCE student: Reform Nigeria Police Force, NANS urges FG, PSC

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has condemned the killing of a secondary school student in Ibadan, Oyo State, by a trigger-happy police officer.

NANS described the shooting as “state-sanctioned murder” and accused the Nigeria Police Force of institutional recklessness, incompetence and blatant disregard for human life.

A statement by Oladimeji Uthman, Executive Director, Administration and Planning, NANS National Headquarters, said: “We are devastated and angry. No child deserves to die this way. That a law enforcement officer could so carelessly fire a shot and end the life of a young Nigerian student reflects the rot in the policing architecture of our country.”

The students’ body urged President Bola Tinubu, Police Service Commission, PSC, Minster of Police Affairs and the Federal Government to embark on a total and sincere restructuring and reform of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to the group, “The presence of firearms with police operatives on our streets should be outlawed unless in exceptional cases of terrorism, civil war or extreme violence. There is no reason a police officer should confront peaceful citizens or enforce traffic laws with a loaded gun.”

NANS further demanded the immediate dismissal, arrest and prosecution of the officer responsible for the fatal shooting, adding: “We also call for justice for the grieving family and urge the government to compensate them adequately while taking responsibility for this avoidable tragedy.

“This is not a protest against the Nigeria Police Force alone, but a battle for the soul of our nation. Until our police officers are trained and know that they are to protect lives and uphold human dignity, Nigeria will continue to lose her future in the hands of those meant to safeguard it.”