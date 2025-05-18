Kidnappers kill abducted Ondo APC chairman after collecting N5 million ransom

The abducted chairman of the All Progressive Congress in Ondo State, Nelson Adepoyigi, has been murdered.



By Dayo Johnson, Akure



The abducted chairman of the All Progressive Congress in Ondo State, Nelson Adepoyigi, has been murdered by his captors after collecting ransom.



Reports had it that he was shot dead by the kidnappers following the inability to raise the N30m demanded after the ransom bearers took N5 million to them.



Recall that the kidnappers seized the two ransom bearers, and they raised the ransom to N30m.

The late chairman was abducted last Monday while parking his vehicle at his residence in Ifon town.

However, the kidnappers released the two ransom bearers.



Confirming the development, the chairman of the Ose council area, Kolapo Ojo, lamented that security challenges in the area are now critical.



Ojo said that “This pattern of brazen abductions, even at the very gates of people’s homes, confirms that insecurity has taken a dangerous and intolerable dimension.



“We urge our people to remain vigilant, promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest security post, and stand united as we work together to overcome this threat.



“While we are grateful that the two volunteers have now regained their freedom, it is deeply saddening and utterly painful that the life of Mr. Nelson Adepoyigi was brutally cut short by his captors”.



“The entire leadership and people of Ose Local Government mourn this tragic loss. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and political associates of the deceased”.



“His dedication to the progress of our party and the grassroots community will be forever remembered and honored”.



“We are now at a critical juncture where security challenges have become a serious threat to the safety and freedom of our people.



Meanwhile, the state police commissioner, Wilfred Afolabi, said the state police could not ascertain the killing.



Afolabi said he has deployed special officers to Ifon to investigate the story on social media.