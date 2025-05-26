Kidnappers hit Kubwa estate, hold residents hostage, abduct 2

FILE IMAGE

By Kingsley Omonobi & Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA— A band of well-armed

kidnappers, yesterday morning stormed Grow Homes Estate within the Chikakore axis of Kubwa – Abuja’s largest suburban town, holding residents hostage for over an hour.

Vanguard gathered from terrified residents that the incident happened between midnight and 1:30 a.m.\

One of the residents, who confirmed seeing a man and a woman taken away by the kidnappers, said at daybreak, the woman was later found within the estate, having been freed by her abductors for unknown reasons. He, however, could not ascertain the number of persons kidnapped.

He said: “The incident happened about 12a.m. Those guys were well armed and they overpowered the local vigilance team. The Police came about 1a.m., and there was a fierce exchange of gunfire for about 30 minutes.

“We are begging the government to fix this road for easy access of security patrol vehicles. We also beg the Police and of course the FCT Administration to help site a Station here for rapid response,” he said.

Meanwhile, FCT Police Command said its anti-kidnapping operatives working jointly with the Army and vigilantes have rescued one of the two persons abducted by kidnappers in the early hours of Monday at Byazhin, an area in Kubwa.

The Police said its operatives and other security agencies have launched a search and rescue operation to locate and rescue the second victim.