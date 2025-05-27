Kidnappers free man abducted from Kubwa estate

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Kidnappers who stormed an estate in Kubwa in the wee hours of Monday have freed their captive, Vanguard learned on Tuesday morning.

A band of well-armed kidnappers had on Monday morning stormed Grow Homes estate within the Chikakore axis of Kubwa – Abuja’s largest suburban town, holding residents hostage for over an hour.

Vanguard gathered from terrified residents that the incident happened between 12 am and 1:30 am.

Following a fierce exchange with policemen who responded to the distress call, the kidnappers could only abduct a man and a woman.

The woman was said to have fallen into a ditch and to avoid drawing the attention of the police to their location, the kidnappers avoided shooting the woman and abandoned her.

The Federal Capital Territory FCT Police Command had later announced that it was on the trail of the kidnappers with support from the Nigerian Army.

Sources said the man’s family, however, paid an undisclosed amount of money to his abductors who decided to immediately free him because of sustained pressure from security agents who were on their trail.