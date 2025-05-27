Kidnapped Afenifere youth leader ignored invitation for debriefing – Police

Afenifere National Youth Council, Prince Eniola Ojajuni.

The Police Command in Ondo State has alleged that the Afenifere Youth Council President, Mr Eniola Ojajuni, ignored invitations from the command for a debriefing after his abductors released him.



DSP Olushola Ayanlade, the command’s spokesperson, made this known in a statement on Tuesday following an allegation by Ojajuni that the police failed to invite him after his release from the kidnappers’ den.



Ayanlade stated that contrary to Ojajuni’s claim, he was neither kidnapped nor released within Ondo State.



He explained that the command made efforts to collaborate with other security agencies to facilitate his safe return “even in the face of numerous inconsistencies” in his statements.



“These inconsistencies were directly contradicted by accounts provided by his wife and brothers, all of whom were contacted during the period of his supposed abduction.



“Following his release, Mr Ojajuni has persistently ignored multiple invitations from the Ondo State Police Command for a formal debrief.



“This debrief could have significantly aided ongoing investigations, especially given the unusual nature of the claims surrounding his case.



“To be clear, the alleged abduction of Mr Eniola Ojajuni remains shrouded in mystery, marked by conflicting narratives and actions inconsistent with the known modus operandi of kidnapping syndicates in the state,” he said.



Ayanlade explained that a video released by his purported abductors during his alleged captivity was at odds with the behaviour of any such groups previously investigated or arrested.



“Intelligence gathered from past kidnapping cases and confessions by arrested suspects indicate that many of these criminals do not even own smartphones, let alone record or disseminate footage of their victims.



“This unusual detail raises further questions and could potentially compromise legitimate efforts to trace and apprehend actual criminals,” he said.



Therefore, he urged the public, especially individuals with credible evidence or knowledge of criminal activities, to come forward and assist the police in pursuing justice.



Ayanlade, who said that the Nigeria Police Force was a professional law enforcement body committed to upholding justice without fear or favour, said anyone found culpable, regardless of social status, would face the full weight of the law.



“Security is a collective responsibility.

“We appeal to all residents of Ondo State to continue to support the police and other security agencies as we intensify our efforts to protect lives and property,” he said.