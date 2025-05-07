Keyamo, Brazilian counterpart set up working group on bilateral air deal

By Dickson Omobola

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development , Mr Festus Keyamo, and Minister of Ports and Airports of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Mr Silvio Filho, have constituted a technical working group tasked with drafting and harmonising the bilateral air service agreement, BASA, between both countries.

This move, in preparation to signing the revised BASA within the coming weeks, would enhance the commencement of direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil.

The minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Mr Tunde Moshood, in a statement, said the renewed commitment by both countries was aimed at finalising a BASA that had long been stalled by bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Moshood stated that beyond air connectivity, both ministers also expressed keen interest in exploring additional areas of cooperation in aviation and aerospace development, including knowledge exchange, technical training, infrastructure development and investment opportunities.

According to Moshood, the minister, who spoke through an interpreter during the bilateral engagement, said: “This is going to be a symbiotic relationship — beneficial to you and beneficial to us. Nigeria is the largest country in Africa and Brazil is one of the biggest in South America. No matter how we want to look at it, this air-link must commence without delay.

“Nigeria and Brazil share a common history. We are like brothers and sisters. There is a particular tribe in Nigeria — the Yoruba — who live here in Brazil and still speak the same language. We are like twins separated at birth and now reunited.”