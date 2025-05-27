Kano residents petition lawmaker over alleged gross misconduct, diversion of public funds

Hon. Yusuf Ahmad Badau.

By Bashir Bello

Concerned residents of Bagwai and Shanono Federal Constituency in Kano State have filed a petition before the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, against their lawmaker and member representing Bagwai and Shanono Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Yusuf Ahmad Badau over alleged gross misconduct, diversion of public funds, and non-execution or under-execution of constituency projects spanning the years 2019 to 2025.

The petition, addressed to the ICPC Chairman and signed by Comrade. Buhari Salisu Esq, on behalf of the concerned residents, alleged that several projects earmarked for the constituency were either not executed, executed or diverted.

The residents, under the auspices of Bagwai/Shanono Together for Progress, however, called on the anti-graft agency to initiate comprehensive investigations into the financial records and project implementations under Hon. Yusuf Ahmad Badau and where infractions are discovered, appropriate sanctions, prosecutions, and recoveries be pursued under extant laws.

According to the petition, “We, the undersigned, under the aegis of ‘Bagwai/Shanono Together for Progress, a civic coalition representing concerned constituents and stakeholders of the Bagwai/Shanono Federal Constituency, hereby formally lodge this petition against Hon. Yusuf Ahmad Badau, Member representing our constituency at the House of Representatives, for alleged gross misconduct, diversion of public funds, and non-execution or under-execution of constituency projects spanning the years 2019 to 2025. Below is a summary of the projects and associated budgetary allocations.

“Ongoing Projects (Underway or Under Execution). Construction of road from Kiyawa to Romo – ₦53,000,000 underway since 2019. Supply of modern boats and fishing materials to Bagwai/Shanono – ₦22,000,000 underway since 2022.

“Projects with Fund Diversion or Untraceability include the supply of relief materials to flood victims₦20,000,000 in 2020 has its funds diverted. The supply of motorcycles to youth in Shanono/Bagwai₦20,000,000 in 2021 is untraceable. Strategic empowerment for youth in Shanono/Bagwai₦20,000,000 in 2021 has its funds diverted. Provision of fridges and computers to empower traders and artisans₦250,000,000 in 2021 has its Funds diverted.

“Similarly, projects in 2025, such as supply of motorcycles to the people of Shanono/Bagwai — ₦100,000,000, Construction of roads with drainage within Shanono/Bagwai – ₦250,000,000, Supply of borehole spare parts – ₦30,000,000 and Electrical installation of solar street lights in Shanono/Bagwai – ₦32,000,000 has it Funds diverted.

“It is our firm belief that many of these projects are either unexecuted, abandoned, or grossly under-delivered. There is a recurring pattern of inflated budgets, duplication of project items, and questionable implementation, all of which suggest potential criminal misconduct and abuse of office.

“We respectfully call for the EFCC and ICPC to initiate comprehensive investigations into the financial records and project implementations under Hon. Yusuf Ahmad Badau. Where infractions are discovered, appropriate sanctions, prosecutions, and recoveries should be pursued under extant laws.

“That the House Committee on Ethics and Public Petitions commence a full-scale investigative hearing on these constituency projects.

“We submit this petition in good faith and with the trust that your esteemed offices will uphold the principles of transparency, justice, and public accountability. We are prepared to provide further documentation and testimonies as may be required,” the petition however reads.

