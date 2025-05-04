Kano politician Zaura moves to end thuggery, drug abuse, rivalry clashes

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Concerned about the rising cases of thuggery, drug abuse, and phone snatching in Kano State, a prominent politician, Abdussalam Abdulkarim, popularly known as A.A. Zaura, has initiated efforts to reconcile rival groups in a bid to restore peace and security in the state.

Speaking to journalists over the weekend after a meeting with leaders of various factions, Zaura warned that if left unchecked, the situation could make Kano increasingly unsafe in the near future.

The 2023 All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Kano Central emphasized that the initiative is not politically motivated but driven by a desire to create a safer and more stable environment for residents of the state.

“We want to see a Kano free from incessant clashes, phone snatching, and drug abuse,” Zaura said. “That is why I reached out to every group. This is a leadership effort to foster dialogue and find a peaceful resolution.”

Zaura disclosed plans to support members of these groups through vocational training and access to capital for trade. He also highlighted efforts to return out-of-school youth to formal education.

“Everyone here knows what is happening in their area. We’ve heard directly from them about the root causes of these issues. They are not happy with the violence either, and many have expressed readiness for change,” he said.

“We are developing a comprehensive plan for rehabilitation. Those interested in trade will receive capital. School dropouts will be supported to return to the classroom. Our goal is to transform these youths into productive members of society.”

He announced the formation of a 20-man committee to further engage with the groups and develop a roadmap, which will eventually be presented to relevant government authorities for implementation.

“This is a responsibility that also lies with the government, and I believe in the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We will do our part as a non-governmental initiative and submit our findings and recommendations to the government,” Zaura added.

He expressed optimism that, with collaboration and genuine commitment, peace and progress can be restored to Kano.