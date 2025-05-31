National Sports Festival’s Kano contingent accident: Death toll now 21

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC has put the figure of persons who lost their lives in the auto crash involving Kano contingents at 21.

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander, Corps Commander Mohammed Bature said the crash involved a total of thirty-two (32) persons out of which 21 sadly lost their lives and the remaining sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

Bature in a statement by the Corps spokesperson, CRC Abdullahi Labaran said the lone accident was as a result of over speeding involving a Toyota Coaster Bus with registration number KN041 A17, belonging to the Kano State Government.

He said the injured victims and remains of the deceased, have been evacuated to Nasarawa Specialist Hospital, Kano.

According to the statement, “The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano State Sector Command regrets to announce a fatal road traffic crash that occurred today, Saturday 31st May, 2025, at approximately 1230hrs along the Kano–Kaduna Road, precisely at Gadar Yankifi in Garun Malam Local Government Area of Kano State.

“The unfortunate crash involved a single vehicle, a Toyota Coaster Bus with registration number KN041 A17, belonging to Kano State Government. A total of thirty-two (32) persons were involved in the crash, comprising thirty-one (31) male adults and one (1) female adult.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that twenty one (21) persons sadly lost their lives, while the remaining sustained varying degrees of injuries. The injured victims, as well as the remains of the deceased, have been evacuated to Nasarawa Specialist Hospital, Kano.

“The Sector Commander, Corps Commander MB Bature, while expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives, reiterated the Corps’ commitment to ensuring safety on our roads. He strongly warned drivers against over speeding, overloading, and all forms of traffic violations, which remain major contributors to road crashes.

“He further extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, praying for the repose of their souls. He also wished the injured victims a speedy and full recovery.

“The FRSC continues to intensify its patrol, surveillance, and public enlightenment efforts to prevent future occurrences of such tragedies. Road safety is a shared responsibility, and all driver must play their part in making our roads safe for all.”