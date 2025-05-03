Kajuru LG chairman urges Adara academics to champion development in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The Chairman of Kajuru Local Government Area in Kaduna State, Hon. Dauda Madaki, has called on Adara scholars to take an active role in driving development through research, teaching, and community engagement. He made the appeal during the Adara Academics’ First International Symposium held in Kaduna.

Hon. Madaki, who revealed he is currently pursuing a PhD, described education as the cornerstone of national development, emphasizing that its impact must go beyond the classroom.

“Education must be responsive and transformative. Academics should not remain confined to university campuses; they must also come back home to contribute to local solutions,” he said. “Send memos, share ideas, support the local government either physically or financially—your expertise is needed at the grassroots.”

Reflecting on his time in office, Hon. Madaki noted that when he assumed leadership in November, Kajuru faced significant security challenges. However, through collaborative efforts, particularly from the state government, the situation has improved considerably.

“While no society is entirely free from crime, we’ve seen a major reduction in insecurity over the past few months,” he added.

The symposium brought together Adara intellectuals and stakeholders to address critical issues affecting the region. The Chairman of the Adara Academics, Prof. Jerry Jude Adamu, highlighted that the theme of the event—“Displacement, Migration, and the Rise of Vulnerable People in Adara Land: Implications for Social Cohesion and Human Development”—was chosen to reflect the real struggles of people at the grassroots.

“Many of our people have been displaced and are now living as internally displaced persons (IDPs),” Prof. Adamu said. “Some have migrated, and we’ve lost valuable members of our community. This symposium aims to critically assess these challenges and find solutions.”

He emphasized the group’s alignment with the broader goals of the government and reaffirmed their commitment to building a peaceful and thriving Adara land.

Also speaking at the event, Kajuru Agom Kufana, Titus Dauda, commended the initiative, describing the gathering as a timely step toward unity and collective problem-solving.

“We’ve been scattered and lacked a unified approach. This forum offers a way forward, and I commend the academics for their foresight,” he said.

The symposium is expected to serve as a platform for lasting collaboration between the academic community and local stakeholders in addressing socio-economic and developmental challenges in Adara land.