Kaduna family appeals for release of mother’s corpse for burial in line with Bajju customs

Kaduna — A family in Southern Kaduna has called on authorities to facilitate the release of their mother’s remains, requesting that she be buried according to the Bajju native customs and religious rites.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Friday, Mr. Emmanuel Yamai Bakam, representing the Allahmagani family of Fadia Tudun Wada in Kajju Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, expressed concern that nearly two years after the passing of their mother, the family has been unable to perform her burial.

Accompanied by relatives including uncles and grandparents, Bakam stated that the ongoing delay has caused deep distress within the family. He explained that the situation began following their mother’s death on September 15, 2023, at the 44 Nigerian Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

According to Bakam, access to the deceased’s remains has been restricted, despite court rulings directing that the body be released for burial in accordance with the customs of the Bajju community.

“Our family is saddened that this matter has lingered for over a year and eight months,” he said. “We have followed legal channels, and both the lower court and the Kaduna State Customary Court of Appeal have ruled that the body should be released to the family for burial in accordance with native customs.”

He further noted that the Bajju tradition only permits burial inside a residential building under specific conditions—such as the deceased being a centenarian or a titleholder—standards he said were not met in this case.

Bakam also recounted that when their father passed away several years ago, his burial in the family home raised concerns within the community, prompting him to work with elders to resolve the matter amicably.

He emphasized that this current issue should not be allowed to escalate, and called on government officials and relevant authorities to ensure compliance with legal decisions and to respect traditional practices.

“As a peaceful and law-abiding family, we are simply asking that the law be upheld, and that our mother is allowed to be buried in line with the traditions and values of our community,” he added.

Bakam concluded by appealing to the Kaduna State Government and other stakeholders to help ensure a resolution that honors both the court’s ruling and the cultural heritage of the Bajju people.