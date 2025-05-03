K1 can’t be king of Fuji when I’m alive — Kollington

Veteran Fuji icon, Ayinla Kollington, has declared himself the undisputed king of Fuji music, dismissing any claim that fellow musician Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, holds that title.

Speaking in a recent interview on Agbaletu TV, Kollington stated that K1 may hold a traditional title among Ijebu royalty, but not in the Fuji music industry.

“If it is because he is the head of the princes, it is in his hometown in Ijebuland, not in the Fuji industry. Even if he says he wants to be the head of the Fuji industry, there is a song (he sang it), does he want to be God? You became the head of the princes and still want to be the head of the Fuji industry,” Kollington said.

“Why not kill me then, when it isn’t pap that we eat? It isn’t possible, even if he attempts. I, as a person, Alhaji General Kollinton Ayinla, expect death from God. If the one that I survived from didn’t claim my life, no one can kill me again except death from God comes, like the one that almost did.”

Addressing his absence from the funeral of K1’s mother, Kollington revealed that his calls to K1 went unanswered, both during that period and earlier on New Year’s Day. “So, I left him alone,” he added.

Kollington emphasised that he remains the foremost authority in Fuji music, both within Nigeria and internationally. “When they ask, who is the head of Fuji Music, both here and abroad, it is my name that will be mentioned,” he asserted.

The 75-year-old also referenced a song by K1 to support his point and warned against attempting to usurp his legacy.

While acknowledging K1’s success and influence, Kollington maintained that it does not equate to being the genre’s leader. “By the grace of God, K1 has got the network, and he has risen. He is blessed. That doesn’t mean that tomorrow, he would begin to talk about ‘number one, or number two’. I am the authority of Fuji music in Nigeria and abroad,” he said.

This follows a recent video of K1 shared on Dele Adeyanju’s YouTube channel, in which the singer recounted his entry into Fuji music, crediting Sikiru Ayinde Barrister for encouraging him to start the journey while they were both in the army. K1 acknowledged the challenges he faced early on but maintained that Fuji existed before his time, noting that he and Sikiru helped shape its path.