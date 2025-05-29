Just in: Immigration nabs fleeing Enugu native doctor, Obieze, wanted for kidnapping, ritual killing

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

Personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Badagry-Seme border area have arrested one Obi Levi Obieze, alias Levi Obu Onyeka, wanted by the Nigeria Police for alleged involvement in abduction, kidnapping and ritual killing.

The service public relations officer, ACI Akinsola Akinlabi, disclosed this in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja.

He said the Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, has confirmed the arrest.

Part of the statement reads, “According to reports, Obi Levi Obieze, a resident of Umuojor village in Isiagu Community, Enugu State, and a known native doctor, is alleged to have been involved in the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl on 27th May, 2025.

“The victim was reportedly abducted by a group of three men while walking with her father to farm. She was subsequently rescued by the police from a shrine purportedly linked to the suspect, according to a news article published on 28th May, 2025, by a national newspaper.

“Through credible intelligence, Obi Levi Obieze was apprehended by vigilant men of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Lagos State Border Patrol Command, at Gbaji checkpoint along Badagry-Seme Road while attempting to flee the country on a motorcycle. He is currently in custody, and his identity has been confirmed through a National Identity Management Commission enrolment slip found in his possession. During initial questioning, he admitted to the alleged crimes.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service is collaborating with the Nigeria Police Force for the suspect’s handover and further investigation while reaffirming its commitment to border security,” he stated.