Just in: Court reinstates suspended LG chairman in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – An Edo State High Court sitting in Auchi has nullified the suspension and removal of the Chairman and Vice Chairman of Etsako West Local Government Area, Hon. Zibiri Marvelous and Hon. Benji Ojietu.

The judgment comes three weeks after a High Court in Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area reinstated Hon. Tajudeen Alade as the authentic chairman of the local government, nullifying his alleged impeachment.

In his ruling, Justice O.M. Obayuwana declared the impeachment proceedings against Marvelous and Ojietu null and void, stating that the process did not comply with Section 19 of the Edo State Local Government Law 2000 (as amended in 2002).

The suit, marked HAU/32os/2025, highlighted that the respondents failed to meet the necessary statutory requirements for impeachment, which included:

The formation of a 7-member panel to investigate the claimants,

A review of the findings by the Edo State House of Assembly, and

Proper service of the impeachment notice to the claimants.

The court also ordered the Inspector General of Police to ensure the protection of the claimants as they resume office. Additionally, it issued a perpetual injunction preventing the respondents from interfering with the claimants’ duties and awarded ₦1 million each as compensation to the claimants.

Reacting to the ruling, Hon. Marvelous described the judgment as a victory for democracy and appealed to the state governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to respect the court’s decision.