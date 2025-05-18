Just in: 27 drown in Kwara boat mishap

File image for illustration

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A tragic boat mishap has claimed the lives of 27 passengers in Kwara State.

The passengers were returning from a market trip in Niger State when the incident occurred. This unfortunate event happened barely seven months after over 100 villagers lost their lives in a boat accident in Gbajibo community, Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

According to eyewitnesses and a survivor, the accident occurred three days ago at night due to overloading of the local boat. Although the exact number of passengers onboard was unclear, the survivor mentioned that the boat, designed to carry 100 passengers, is often overloaded with nearly 300 passengers during both dry and rainy seasons.

He also added that the heavy storm and the breeze of impending rain contributed to the mishap.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Kaiama Local Government, Abdullah Danladi, who led a government delegation to commiserate with the families of the victims, warned that the government would no longer tolerate the nearly yearly occurrence of such tragedies.

Danladi announced plans to set up a committee to enforce strict compliance with life jacket usage and ban night travel on local boats.

Additionally, the Emir of Kaiama, His Royal Highness Muazu Umar, pledged to intensify enlightenment campaigns to ensure passengers and boat operators adhere to water travel safety standards.