Just in: 21 dead, dozens missing as flood sweeps Mokwa community in Niger State

By Wole Mosadomi,Minna.

Mokwa, Niger State – A devastating flood hit Mokwa community in Niger State late last night, sweeping away scores of residents and submerging over 50 houses, in what locals have described as the worst flooding incident in recent memory.

So far, 21 corpses have been recovered, while search and rescue efforts continue amid fears that many more may still be missing.

Eyewitnesses say the floodwaters surged through residential areas following hours of intense rainfall, catching many residents unawares in the middle of the night. Families were reportedly separated, while homes and properties were swept away by the raging waters.

At least 50 homes have been submerged, displacing hundreds of families who are now seeking shelter in nearby schools, mosques, and public buildings.

Details later: