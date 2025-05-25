Jungle Justice: Kinsmen kill father of eight in Imo, group petitions Police Commissioner

The Nigeria Police Force

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – A human rights group, Stand for Humanity Foundation, has petitioned the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, CP Aboki Danjuma, over the alleged killing of one Mr. Chibugo Amadi by his kinsmen in Umuora Umuohiri community, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area.

According to reports, the father of eight was beaten to death by members of his community who accused him of inflicting machete injuries on his younger brother, Mr. Ezemonye Amadi, during a land dispute. Fearing retaliation, Chibugo reportedly fled the community, but was later lured back under the pretense of a peaceful resolution.

While he was away, the kinsmen allegedly held a meeting, fined him ₦850,000, and sold four of his plots of land at a fraction of their market value—₦200,000 per plot instead of the going rate of ₦1.5 million. The total ₦750,000 raised was used to offset the fine, leaving a balance of ₦100,000.

Upon his return, the group claimed he would be part of a “final settlement,” but instead, he was taken to Mkpacha Umuora, where he was subjected to inhumane torture and beaten to death.

In a petition signed by the foundation’s legal adviser, Barr. Chijioke Onwubuariri, the group accused the kinsmen of conspiracy, torture, and murder.

The petition read in part: “Despite complying with their demands, the kinsmen deceitfully lured Mr. Chibugo Amadi back to the community under the guise of a ‘final settlement.’ Tragically, upon his return, he was forcefully taken to Mkpacha Umuora, where he was subjected to inhuman torture and jungle justice, resulting in fatal injuries.”

He was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Okwelle, where doctors confirmed him dead on arrival. The perpetrators allegedly dumped his body in the morgue and fled the scene.

Founder of the foundation, Chidiebube Okeoma, told journalists on Sunday in Owerri that the deceased’s wife, Mrs. Chinonye Amadi, approached the organization seeking justice for her late husband. Okeoma confirmed that the petition had been received by CP Danjuma, who has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department’s Homicide Unit to commence an investigation.

Okeoma emphasized the foundation’s commitment to ensuring justice is served and called for the arrest and prosecution of everyone involved in the heinous act.