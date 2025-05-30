June 12: Military forced Nigerians to chose between Abiola, Tofa — Waziri

By John Alechenu

Abuja –A former Minister of Police Affairs, Adamu Waziri, has said that, contrary to public opinion, it was the Military government of General Ibrahim Babangida, that left Nigerians with no choice but to choose between two of his friends, the late M.K.O. Abiola and Alhaji Bashir Tofa, in the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

The ex-Minister explained that Nigerians were denied the opportunity to chose from an array of other ably qualified Nigerians, including the late General Shehu Yar’Adua and Alhaji Bamanga Tukur.

Waziri stated this at the Second Posthumous Legacy Colloquium held in honour of the late Chief Raymond Dokpesi, the founder of DAAR Communications, in Abuja, yesterday.

The event was organised by Dokpesi’s friends and political family and associates under the aegis of D-37.

Waziri said: “Nigerians, out of disappointment, were forced to vote in 1993, for candidates not of their choice. So, while we are celebrating June 12, Nigerians were tired of military rule, so, they were forced to vote to see if they could just push the military out.”

Paying tribute to the late Dokpesi, whom he described as a pioneer in various fields, Waziri noted that his contributions in the field of politics, business and broadcasting cannot be easily forgotten.

He recalled some of the roles played by the late businessman and politician in promoting the political culture of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, while he was alive.

He recalled his last encounter with the late businessman, broadcaster, and politician, saying, “At least we exchanged chat messages. I was asleep at about 11p.m., when I was woken up with the sad news. It was good he died at home.

Otherwise, the controversy of his death on that day would have had dire consequences on this country.”

He advised organizers of the event to document the role Dokpesi played in the nation’s politics, especially from 1999 to May 29, 2023, so that the history would not be lost.