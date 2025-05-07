Judge’s absence stalls ex-Oyo park boss, Auxiliary’s trial

Auxiliary is facing trial on a 17-count charge bordering on armed robbery, murder, attempted murder, and possession of firearms, including AK-47 assault rifles and two SMG rifles with magazines.

The absence of Justice Bayo Taiwo of an Oyo State High Court on Wednesday stalled the hearing in a case of murder filed against a former Chairman of the Park Management System in Oyo State, Mukaila Lamidi, popularly called Auxiliary.

The matter was adjourned until June 11 for the adoption of addresses in the trial-within-trial case.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr S. O. Adeoye, the prosecuting counsel and director of public prosecution (DPP), and defence counsel, Mr Olalekan Ojo, SAN, were present in court.

Auxiliary is facing trial on a 17-count charge bordering on armed robbery, murder, attempted murder, and possession of firearms, including AK-47 assault rifles and two SMG rifles with magazines.

The offence is punishable under Section 1(2)(a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, CAP RII, Vol. 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. (NAN)