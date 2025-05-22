Judge transfers all emergency rule-related cases in Rivers to Abuja

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has approved the transfer of all cases related to the declaration of Emergency Rule in Rivers State from the Port Harcourt Division to the Abuja Division of the court.

The transferred cases stem from legal challenges surrounding the reported suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Prof. Ngozi Odu, and members of the state legislature, following the purported declaration of emergency by President Bola Tinubu.

Documents obtained by Vanguard revealed that the cases affected include:

Dr. Farah Dagogo v President & 4 others – Suit No: FHC/PH/CS/50/2025

Pilex Centre for Civic Education Initiative & Another v The Administrator – Suit No: FHC/PH/CS/46/2025

Incorporated Trustee of Rivsbridge Peace v President & others – Suit No: FHC/PH/SC/43/2025

Incorporated Trustee of People’s Life Improvement Foundation & others v President & 2 others – Suit No: FHC/PH/SC/2025

Belema Briggs & 4 others v President & others – Suit No: FHC/PH/SC/51/2025

Samuel T. O. Amatonje Esq v President & others – Suit No: FHC/PH/SC/53/2025

Justice Tsoho’s directive was made pursuant to Order 49, Rule 2 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019, which empowers the court to transfer cases for administrative or security reasons.

It was also gathered that the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, had earlier written to the Federal High Court requesting the transfer, citing relevant provisions of the court rules.

However, uncertainty now surrounds the fate of some of the cases that had already commenced hearing in Port Harcourt, particularly the suit filed by Dr. Farah Dagogo and others.

No official statement has been released on whether the proceedings already initiated in the Port Harcourt division will be retained, vacated, or recommenced in Abuja.