Jonathan, Attah, Diete-Spiff, others urged to mediate Akpabio, Natasha rift

File: Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council Worldwide (NENYLCW) has called on prominent South-South leaders to intervene and help resolve the ongoing conflict between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akoti-Uduaghan.

The youth organisation expressed concern over the prolonged controversy, which they believe threatens regional stability and effective governance in the oil-rich South-South region.

In a statement, NENYLCW emphasised the urgent need for reconciliation among the key political figures involved.

The group urged influential leaders, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Akwa Ibom governor Obong Victor Bassey Attah, King Alfred Papapreye Diete-Spiff, and leaders of the Pan Niger Delta Development Forum (PANDEF), to step in and facilitate dialogue.

The statement highlighted that peace cannot be achieved solely through judicial means, especially given the multiple court cases currently in progress.

“The controversy has lingered for months, and we feel it is time for South-South leaders to step in and resolve this matter amicably.

“We are not ignorant of the fact that there are multiple suits in court, but the fact remains that peace will not come as a result of judicial intervention, no matter which side the scale of justice swings,” the group said.

The statement was signed by Comrade Terry Obieh, President General; Comrade Balarabe Rufai, Vice President; Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, National Publicity Secretary; Comrade Emmanuel Zopmal, Organising Secretary; and Comrade Hamisu Muhammad Dass, Treasurer.

The youth leaders pointed out that the unresolved dispute has negatively impacted the representation of Kogi West, where Senator Natasha represents, noting that her suspension has deprived constituents of quality representation.

“The few months she has spent in the Senate, her marks are already indelible, but regrettably, the constituents are no longer enjoying that quality representation owing to her suspension,” the statement added.

NENYLCW appealed to both Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha to give peace a chance.

“The good people of Kogi West have been denied quality representation from Senator Natasha ever since she was suspended, and this does not augur well at all.

“It is time for peace, it is time for truce. We urge both the Distinguished Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha to reach a compromise and let peace reign,” the statement read.

The youth group described the dispute as a familial rift that can be mended through the intervention of respected elders and regional leaders.

“This is a dispute between two families that used to be together, dine and wine together. We are still optimistic that the broken fence can be mended through the intervention of these respected leaders,” the statement said.

It warned that continued escalation could threaten broader political stability in the region.

The group further urged both parties to reach a compromise and restore peace to the region, emphasizing that “what is important is for peace and harmony to be restored.”