Jennifer Obaseki takes new role as NYCN-Europe’s legal adviser

By Ishola Balogun

In a significant development that underscores her outstanding and unwavering commitment to youth empowerment, Dr. Hon Jennifer Obaseki has been appointed the new legal adviser to the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) – Europe region.



The appointment was announced by the council’s Governor, Ambassador Collins Idahosa, who lauded her as a shining example of competency, dedication, and humanitarian zeal.



Idahosa in a chat with Vanguard, highlighted Obaseki’s remarkable contributions, stating, “Her legal expertise and humanitarian prowess will undoubtedly propel the course of the youth in Europe. She has demonstrated unwavering commitment in scaling through the registration process of the council as well as positioning herself as a formidable advocate for the youth.”



Responding to the appointment, Dr. Jennifer Obaseki expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I am honored to serve as the legal adviser to the NYCN-Europe region. I am committed to leveraging my legal experience and passion for humanitarian work to advance the rights, welfare, and interests of Nigerian youth across Europe.”



Dr. Jennifer Obaseki is a highly acclaimed lawyer and founder of LegalPaal LLP and Obaseki Solicitors and Estate Agents. With over 25 years of legal practice across diverse fields—including property, immigration, commercial, family, and criminal law—she has handled numerous complex and high-profile cases. Her analytical, problem-solving, and client management skills are well regarded within the legal community.



Apart from her legal achievements, Jennifer is a passionate advocate for social justice and gender equality. She actively supports community initiatives focusing on human rights, access to justice, and women’s empowerment, particularly in developing economies.

Her dedication extends to legal education, holding an Honorary PhD, and enriching her academic background with a BA in Law and Economics. She has also contributed significantly to scholarly publications, training, and mentorship.



A proven leader, Jennifer has built and managed high-performing teams, earning recognition for her ethical conduct, integrity, and professional excellence. Her humanitarian work, coupled with her legal proficiency, makes her a fitting choice for this vital advisory role.