Japa syndrome’ can be reduced when govt provides enabling environment – Hadi

Founder of HalHad International and HalHad Foundation, Ambassador Halimat Sadiya Hadi, has urged Nigerian leaders at all levels of government to create an enabling environment for Nigerians as a way to reduce ‘japa syndrome’.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, she noted that seeking better opportunities abroad is not a crime, but expressed that with an enabling environment where Nigerians feel safe, valued, and can thrive in their own country, the trend would reduce.

Hadi encouraged a synergy between the government and private sector in providing jobs, security, and economic stability to curb mass migration.

The statement reads in part: “Leaving the country in search of greener pasture is never the best solution. A lot of Nigerians are stranded over there. Some are too ashamed to return home after realizing that it’s not always what it seems like.

” Yes, we need to do more as leaders. We need to raise the standard of living in our country. The poor can barely afford one square meal a day. Things are actually fallen apart and we need to do better. But leaving the country isn’t the solution. We need to join hands to rebuild our nation. We only have one and her name is NIGERIA!

“While seeking better opportunities abroad is not a crime, I believe we need to create an enabling environment where Nigerians feel safe, valued, and can thrive in their own country.

” The government and private sector must work together to provide jobs, security, and economic stability to curb this mass migration, and I honestly believe that Nigeria will be great again, if we keep running from it, how do we build a greater nation?”

She urged young Nigerians to be politically conscious, participate in community development and hold their leaders accountable.

“My advice is simple: get involved, be informed, and be proactive. Politics affects every aspect of our lives, and young people must take an active role in shaping the future.

” Educate yourself on governance, participate in community development, and hold leaders accountable. The future belongs to those who take action today. If you want to see change, you must be part of the process.”