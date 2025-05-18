An AI image of a young African relocating to Europe.

By Bayo Wahab

Every year, young Nigerians make the bold move to japa — to seek better opportunities, education, and a new life abroad.

But beyond the photos on social media and travel excitement lies a different reality, including culture shock, paperwork, and the unexpected challenges of settling down in a foreign country.

In an interview with Vanguard, Rolake, a young Nigerian lady who has lived in Luxembourg for over three years, shares some eye-opening truths every aspiring “japa” candidate should know before boarding that flight.

Whether you’re heading to Europe to study, work, or start over, consider this your insider guide to surviving and thriving in Europe.

Prioritize self-development and skills:

Rolake emphasizes that potential migrants should not be overly eager to leave Nigeria. Instead, they need to develop their skills and in every aspect they can. She stresses the importance of being prepared, organised, skilled, and educated because many who travel are not well-prepared.

Obtain necessary certificates:

Certificates are required in places like Luxembourg, even for seemingly simple jobs like kitchen assistants or cleaners. Like other European nations, Rolake said Luxembourg is a country that works with papers. While your Nigerian certificates are important, having another certificate that is locally recognised will help and quicken your job search.

Research and Plan Financially, Especially for Housing:

Knowing the housing rents and the cost of living in your intended destination. Rolake strongly advises against relying solely on friends or family for accommodation. She warns that it’s a “big lie” that you can just come and stay with someone indefinitely. She said even close relatives may disappoint you or start asking you to contribute to bills like electricity, water, and part of the rent very quickly, sometimes within weeks of your arrival, whether you have a job or not.

Have significant savings and be Wary of exploitation:

You should have a lot of savings. She shares a difficult experience where even her brother, who brought her over, used her to make money by charging her full house rent, making her feel like she was working for free. She advises being aware that people might exploit you financially.

Gather Accurate Information:

Have a lot of information about the realities of life abroad. Do not rely on misleading advertisements claiming a country is the cheapest or richest without understanding the associated high costs. Get accurate information about the cost of living and the potential challenges.

Prepare for social adjustment and mental health:

Rolake notes that socialisation in Europe can be very difficult, and this can lead to depression. She describes people in Europe as often acting like “robots,” walking without much interaction, even with neighbors. “They may not even point out obvious issues like your clothes being stained or your bag being open. You need to be aware of this potential isolation”, she said.

Do not become complacent upon arrival:

Don’t relax when you get here. The challenges don’t end just because you’ve relocated. Many people educated in Nigeria and moved abroad regret not adapting or learning further skills suitable for the new environment.