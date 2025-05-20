Jandor visits Sanwo-Olu, says gov is a gentleman

The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Gubernatorial Candidate for Lagos, Dr Olajide Adediran (a.k.a. Jandor), on Tuesday visited the state Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

Adediran met with the governor behind closed doors but spoke with journalists after the meeting.

He congratulated the governor on his re-election and commended him for warm reception.

“I have gone to my local government to do that. We had that on Friday. The next thing was to pay the number one citizen of the state an official visit to inform him that we have returned to the party.

“I am back to be with my family. We will continue to consolidate on our collective strength.

“We all knew what happened during the last election. It was because the house was divided. Now, we are together and we are back,” he said.

He described his reception by Sanwo-Olu as warm.

“The reception was fantastic. Mr Governor is actually a gentleman. I commend your composure throughout the campaign. In a season marked by intense political tension, your calmness stood out, and, in my view, it played a significant role in your winning,” he said.

The former gubernatorial candidate said that the visit was not just a political courtesy but a demonstration of maturity and the need to foster unity beyond party lines.

“Lagos deserves a political climate where leaders can engage constructively regardless of party affiliation.

“I believe this gesture reflects the kind of politics we should be practising – one that prioritises the development of our state above personal or partisan interests,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adediran was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before he left the party to join PDP.

He is the Convener of Lagos4Lagos Movement, a group within the APC that pushed for reforms and internal democracy. (NAN)