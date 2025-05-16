JAMB unveils emergency support centre for counselling candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has introduced a Candidate Counselling Emergency Support Centre (CCESC) to assist candidates facing urgent challenges, particularly in light of ongoing examination issues.

Announcing the development on Friday via its official X handle, JAMB stated that the new support centre will serve as a supplementary channel to its existing ticketing platform, which remains the primary mode of communication with the Board.

“In addition to our usual and preferred ticketing platform for Candidates Support, JAMB has now opened a Candidate Counseling Emergency Support Centre (CCESC),” the statement read.

Candidates and members of the public with pressing concerns are encouraged to contact designated officials via the emergency support line. The officials listed include Gbenga, Yusuf, Dubem, Tony, Ogbonna, and Emma, who can be reached on 07002200016.

Despite this additional support system, JAMB emphasized that its established ticketing platform remains the most effective way to seek help.

“Please note that the ticketing platform is still the primary and most effective method for communicating with the Board as it is fast and easy to use and also guarantees a quick reply,” the Board added.

This initiative comes in the wake of a major rescheduling of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), affecting over 300,000 candidates. JAMB had earlier ordered a retake for these candidates due to technical issues and score discrepancies linked to glitches at some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres.

The rescheduled UTME began on Friday. However, concerns have been raised by some candidates about a potential clash with the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC), as the examination body has yet to announce any adjustment to its timetable.