JAMB to release 2025 rescheduled UTME results tomorrow

JAMB Registrar Prof Ishaq Oloyede

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, will release the 2025 rescheduled Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME results tomorrow , Wednesday.

An invitation notice to this effect indicated that the event would take place at 10am at the board’s headquarters in Bwari, Abuja.

A total of 379,997 candidates , cutting across six states of the federation, among which included five states of the South East geopolitical region and Lagos,from the South West zone retook the examination from Friday May 16,to 18,following technical glitches from JAMB during the examination that started on Thursday, April 24,2025.

This was after JAMB, admitted to responsibility in the mass failure that trailed the 2025 UTME, blaming the rare development on its technical officials.

JAMB Registrar,Prof Ishaq Oloyede , addressing a press conference in response to public outcry that followed the development,had tendered an unreserved apology to candidates affected.

“I understand that there are three powerful expressions which contain one word, two words and three words respectively. They are please, thank you and I am sorry. So, I appeal to the candidates and those affected by the error of our system to accept this explanation as the truth of the matter without embellishment. Please ,I apologise and take full responsibility not just in words,”he said.

The affected states, according to Oloyede,are five in the South East zone and Lagos,in the South West. Specifically,they states are Lagos, Imo, Anambra, Oyo, Abia and Ebonyi, respectively.

Oloyede,who fought tears while admitting responsibility to the ugly development,blamed the negligence of JAMB’s staff, revealing that 65 centres in Lagos and 92 centres in Owerri Zone covering the five states in the South East, would rewrite the exam.

He appreciated the public concerns over the mass failure, saying the board would learn from its mistakes.

He said:”I appreciate all those who lent their voices to the strident complaints on the results we released because you all did so out of concern. I appreciate our critics immensely because they could have chosen to be indifferent.

” I agree with the person who said that the opposite of love isn’t hate, it is indifference; the opposite of art is not ugliness, it is indifference; the opposite of faith is not heresy, it is indifference; and the opposite of life is not death, it is indifference. By not being indifferent to JAMB, we are grateful.

“Today marks a moment we shall not soon forget – a day that should have been filled with celebration for what was, until recently, regarded as our most successful UTME exercise. Regrettably, this joy has been overshadowed by an easily avoidable error by one or two persons.

“Without equivocation, there has been a lot of hoopla since the results of 2025 UTME were released last Friday, 9th May 2025. Despite the fact that JAMB is a responsive organisation, the unusual level of public concerns and loud complaints has prompted us to do an immediate audit or review of what happened, which we ordinarily would have done in June.

“I want to make it clear that our review and investigation reveal that there are grounds for the complaints about our 2025 UTME results and this press conference is convened with a view to unveiling the bitter truth of our findings openly and objectively.

“We are all human after all but before any other thing, it is imperative that I shed light on the extent that JAMB goes to ensure quality in its processes and activities.”

He, however,regretted that,”Despite being able to identify the source of the problem and the affected centres, we are conscious of the painful damage it has inflicted on the reputation of JAMB.”

“As Registrar of JAMB, I hold myself personally responsible, including for the negligence of the service provider, and I unreservedly apologise for it and the trauma that it has subjected affected Nigerians to, directly and indirectly. Once again, we apologise and assure you that this incident represents a significant setback for the Board’s reputation,”he emphasised.