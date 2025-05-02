Jainy signs new management deal, prepares bold debut into Nigerian music scene

By Rita Okoye

Rising Afro RnB singer, Jainy Amarachi Offei, professionally known as Jainy, is ready to step into the limelight with a renewed sense of purpose and a bold entry into the Nigerian music scene.

The 20-year-old Ghana-based artiste, who is of Nigerian-Ghanaian heritage, has signed a new management deal with Tripoint Talent Management. This development comes after a series of setbacks and unfulfilled promises that followed her breakout moment on a popular reality TV show.

A student of Methodist University in Ghana, Jainy first gained public attention when a freestyle performance during the show went viral. Her soulful delivery and strong presence drew comparisons to stars like Ayra Starr, with fans and fellow contestants praising her raw, untapped talent.

However, behind the buzz was a more sobering experience. During a live taping of the show, Jainy recounted being approached by a male industry figure who claimed connections to a popular Nigerian artist. He allegedly told her that to “blow” in the music industry, she might have to “play her way to the top,” citing Nicki Minaj and Tiwa Savage as examples. He also promised her a record deal, an apartment, a passport, a UK tour, and a debut performance in Abuja—all of which failed to materialise.

“Everyone wants to take advantage of me wherever I find myself,” Jainy said during the show, a statement that resonated widely, particularly among young women navigating the entertainment industry.

With new management behind her, Jainy is now charting her own course.

“This is not just about music, it’s about taking back control of my voice, my story, and my future,” she said. “I’m grateful to be working with a team that sees me not as a pawn, but as an artist with a vision.”

Her forthcoming debut single, rooted in Afro RnB and inspired by themes of resilience, feminine strength, and personal truth, is slated for release on May 25. A rollout campaign will follow, including appearances in Lagos and Accra.

Born the first of four girls, Jainy’s journey has been marked by courage, persistence, and a refusal to be sidelined. Despite the hurdles, the young singer is proving that real talent doesn’t wait for permission.

Half Nigerian, half Ghanaian — and fully determined — Jainy is poised to make her mark.