Ivorian ambassador denies coup, says president is safe

Côte d’Ivoire’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Kalilou Traoré, has emphasised the need for collective African efforts to combat the spread of fake news across the continent.

Traoré made the call on Friday in Abuja during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), while debunking a social media claim alleging a military coup in Côte d’Ivoire.

He described the report, which falsely claimed President Alassane Ouattara had been captured, killed, or had fled the country, as completely unfounded.

According to the ambassador, most social media content regarding the alleged coup in Côte d’Ivoire was fabricated.

“When this fake information was circulating, the country was calm.

“The government was holding a council meeting, and preparations for major events, including the African Development Bank General Assembly and a large fair starting on May 23, were ongoing,” he said.

Traoré stressed that the danger posed by fake news affected all African countries.

“We must find regulatory solutions and support our governments in building capacity to tackle it.

“Citizens also need to be aware that we are living in the era of fake news and must change our behaviour accordingly,” he said.

He urged people to verify information before sharing it, suggesting they consult credible sources or official communication channels.

“I was pleased to see that the Nigerian media did not spread the false report. They acted professionally, and I commend them.”

He noted that Côte d’Ivoire began a national campaign against fake news in 2023, focusing on public sensitisation and regulatory reform.

“We are also working on technical solutions to trace and curb the spread of fake news. However, no single country can address this alone.”

Traoré highlighted that the viral misinformation was in English, a language not widely spoken in Côte d’Ivoire, and that the story gained more traction in Nigeria than in his home country.

“Our friends and contacts in Nigeria were calling to verify, but in Côte d’Ivoire, no one had even heard of it.”

He stressed Côte d’Ivoire’s openness and strong ties with other African nations, including Nigeria, particularly in defence, security, trade, and agriculture.

“We need stronger cooperation on information sharing, tracking digital threats, and exchanging best practices.

“This is not about who leads but about coming together to tackle a shared threat.” (NAN)