Itsekiri youths again denounce INEC’S ward delineation report, hold peace walk in Warri

By Jimitota Onoyume

Hundreds of Itsekiri youths embarked on a peace walk across Warri urging the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to redress the alleged errors in its ward redelineation exercise which robbed Itsekiri of wards.

The youths weekend marched through portions of the NPA, Warri -Sapele roads down to Ogunu and terminated at Ekurede community.

In a press statement at the end of the peace walk tagged “redirecting the misinformation of land ownership in Warri as they relate to INEC’s ward redelineation” they accused the electoral body of allegedly shortchanging Itsekiri ethnic group in the recent ward redelineation exercise , calling for an urgent review.

The trio of Ojumude Tosan Bishop ,Esigbone Omasanjuwa Lily-White and Yemi Otuedon in their various comments said the electoral body should do what was right in the issue , dismissing as untrue several lies told around ownership of Warri by their neighbors.

They also debunked allegations that Itsekiri nation was stockpiling arms for crisis in the area.

Some others who also spoke said the peace walk was all about demanding justice and fairness for Itsekiri nation , alleging that the electoral body did not comply with its guidelines on the ward redelineation exercise.