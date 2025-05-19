Home » News » Itsekiri youths again denounce INEC’S ward delineation report, hold peace walk in Warri
May 19, 2025

Itsekiri youths again denounce INEC’S ward delineation report, hold peace walk in Warri

By Jimitota Onoyume

Hundreds of Itsekiri youths embarked on a  peace walk across Warri urging the Independent National  Electoral Commission, INEC,   to redress the alleged errors  in its  ward redelineation exercise which robbed Itsekiri of wards.

The youths weekend marched through portions of the NPA, Warri -Sapele roads down to Ogunu and terminated at Ekurede community.

In a  press statement at the end of the peace walk tagged “redirecting the misinformation of land ownership in Warri as they relate to  INEC’s ward redelineation” they accused the electoral body of allegedly shortchanging Itsekiri ethnic group in the recent ward redelineation exercise , calling for an urgent review.

The trio of  Ojumude Tosan Bishop ,Esigbone Omasanjuwa Lily-White and   Yemi Otuedon  in their various comments said the electoral body should do what was right in the issue , dismissing  as untrue several lies told around ownership of Warri by  their neighbors.

They also debunked allegations that Itsekiri nation was stockpiling arms for crisis in the area.

Some others who also spoke said the peace walk was all about demanding justice and fairness for Itsekiri nation , alleging  that  the electoral body did not comply with its guidelines on the ward redelineation exercise.

