Itsekiri rights non-negotiable, Odokun Youth Council warns over INEC exercise

Odokun Youth Council has said it would not accept any attempt by external forces to compromise the Itsekiri rights.

The group, which said this due to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, delineation exercise, demanded an investigation into the delineation process.

Addressing newsmen, the group’s representative, Emiko Odin-Etuwewe, said: “We demand a thorough investigation and prosecution of those involved in the INEC fraud in WarriFederal Constituency, particularly the manipulation of boundaries adjustment and corruption of land nomenclature on map.

“The disregard for guidelines of INEC and blatant disregard for ownership rights which is unacceptable. The evidence of ghost units raises serious concerns about the integrity of the process.

“The alteration of names, such as Abiteye to Kenyagbene, is evidence of this deceit, with documents from Chevron and other sources revealing this truth.

“We warn the three governors supporting this agenda and silent Itsekiri stakeholders/business associates that they will be held accountable for their actions, including the 1997 crisis. The alleged ammunition matter is not our concern; our focus is on protecting our land and rights. Any attempts to compromise our rights or manipulate the system will be met with resistance.

“Our message to Itsekiri elites is clear: any attempts to compromise our rights or manipulate the system will not be tolerated. We will not share an equal ward. We will fight for our rights and ensure that those responsible for these actions are held accountable.”