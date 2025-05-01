‘It’s threat to democracy’ — NDM rejects AYCF’s call for emergency rule in Zamfara

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Northern Democratic Movement (NDM) has strongly condemned the call for a state of emergency in Zamfara State by the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) and its leader, Yerima Shettima, describing it as a politically motivated attempt to undermine the state’s democratically elected government.

The NDM described the demand as ill-advised and a distraction from the pressing challenges facing the Northern region.

In a statement issued by the Convener of the NDM, Hon. Ibrahim Sule Sarki, the organisation emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts to tackle insecurity.

They stated: “While genuine Northern leaders are working directly with communities and security agencies to address insecurity, Shettima makes pronouncements from the comfort of Lagos – a city far removed from the realities of Northwestern Nigeria.” This, they noted, highlights the disconnect between local efforts and Shettima’s remarks.

The NDM further warned that such calls risk deepening instability in the region.

“We categorically reject the call for a state of emergency, viewing it as a dangerous overreach that could destabilise Zamfara and set a harmful precedent for Nigeria’s democracy,” the statement added.

The organisation stressed the need to support the current administration under Governor Dauda Lawal, which, they noted, has made tangible progress in improving security through community-led initiatives and cooperation with federal authorities.

They called for a shift towards intelligence-driven strategies that address the root causes of insecurity – including unemployment and the neglect of rural areas – rather than resorting to divisive and inflammatory rhetoric.

The NDM urged President Tinubu and the National Assembly to prioritise support for Zamfara’s security architecture, reinforcing the call for unity and constructive engagement.

“Now is the time for unity, not toxic rhetoric,” the group affirmed.