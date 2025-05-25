It took me seven years to gain the spotlight – Kiekie

By Ayo Onikoyi

A content creator and actress Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as Kiekie, sat down with actor and host Tobi Makinde on his new talk show, TTM Show, where she opened up about the long and winding road to her current success.

In the candid interview, Kiekie described herself as a “late bloomer,” reflecting on how long it took before she gained public recognition.

“The story is unique because I sometimes call myself a late bloomer,” she said. “Because it literally took seven years to gain the spotlight.”

Kiekie began her journey in content creation back in 2013, but it wasn’t until 2020 that she became a widely known face in the Nigerian entertainment scene.

“I started creating content in 2013 but didn’t gain the spotlight till 2020,” she explained. “It was seven years of me constantly doing what I love, funding what I love with the other jobs I was doing.”

During those early years, she wore many hats to sustain her creative work. One of her lesser-known roles? Fashion stylist.

“Some of those who had known me before I became popular as a content creator will know that I used to be a stylist,” Kiekie revealed. “I was once Simi’s stylist.”

Her first major breakthrough came in 2018 with the launch of her comedic fashion series.

“My first viral content was the Fashion Shock Show that started in 2018,” she said.

Since then, her rise has been swift and steady. “The moment I hit the spotlight, it just continued like that,” she added.