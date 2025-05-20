‘Israel won’t stop,’ Netanyahu tells Starmer, Macron, Carney over Gaza criticism

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the annual ceremony at the eve of Israels Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers (Yom HaZikaron) at the Yad LaBanim Memorial in Jerusalem, on April 29, 2025. (Photo by Abir SULTAN / POOL / AFP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused the leaders of Britain, France and Canada of offering Hamas a “huge prize” after they called for an end to intensified military operations in Gaza.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney earlier condemned the Israeli government’s “egregious” esclation in Gaza, warning of concrete actions unless Netanyahu changes course.

But the Israeli prime minister said his country would press on for total victory over Hamas.

In a joint statement, Starmer, Macron and Carney said: “If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response.”

The leaders called on Hamas to release the hostages it took in the heinous attack on October 7, 2023.

“We have always supported Israel’s right to defend Israelis against terrorism,” the three leaders said.

“But this escalation is wholly disproportionate.”

Netanyahu hit back, saying: “By asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed and by demanding a Palestinian state.

The leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities.”

He added: “The war can end tomorrow if the remaining hostages are released, Hamas lays down its arms, its murderous leaders are exiled and Gaza is demilitarised.

“No nation can be expected to accept anything less and Israel certainly won’t.

“This is a war of civilisation over barbarism. Israel will continue to defend itself by just means until total victory is achieved.”

The UN’s humanitarian relief chief Tom Fletcher, a former British diplomat said nine aid trucks were cleared to enter after Israel’s blockade was lifted, “but it is a drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed.”

“Our expectations for today’s crossings are realistic: given ongoing bombardment and acute hunger levels, the risks of looting and insecurity are significant,” he warned. (dpa/NAN)