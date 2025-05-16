IPOB slams FG over ‘fake witness’ in Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Nnamdi Kanu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Federal Government of presenting a ‘planted mercenary’ as a prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The group alleged that the witness, referred to as Prosecution Witness BBB (PW-BBB), has no legitimate connection to the Department of State Services (DSS) and is being strategically coached to impersonate an informed insider.

In a statement signed by Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, the group condemned what it described as a ‘disgraceful development’ in the trial.

The statement revealed that PW-BBB’s name and testimony were not included in the original list of prosecution witnesses served to the defense, labeling the last-minute substitution as ‘trial by ambush’ and a prosecutorial misconduct.

The statement reads, “IPOB strongly condemns the Nigerian government’s continued abuse of legal process and deployment of deception in the ongoing trial of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The latest disgraceful development is the presentation of an individual referred to as Prosecution Witness BBB (PW-BBB), a man who does not work for the Department of State Services (DSS) and who has been exposed under cross-examination as a government-planted mercenary.”

IPOB called on the trial judge, Justice James Omotosho, to take judicial notice of the alleged abuse of process and ensure the sanctity of the courtroom is upheld.

The group also accused the Nigerian government of manipulating the judicial process to further what it termed the unjust detention of Nnamdi Kanu.

The statement further highlighted that Kanu’s solitary confinement, a standard DSS operational protocol, has been corroborated by independent reports and UK Consular staff who periodically visit him.

IPOB emphasized that no ‘hired actor’ could alter these facts and urged the media to resist becoming conduits for state propaganda.

“This individual is receiving strategic coaching to impersonate an informed insider when in reality, he has no legitimate connection to DSS operations or the detention regime under which Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been unjustly held.

“His courtroom performance, peppered with statements like ‘I don’t know,’ ‘It’s not my job,’ ‘No one informed me’, reveals a witness wholly ignorant of the facts and unqualified to provide any reliable testimony,” the statement emphasised

IPOB vowed to expose the identity, role, and alleged deception of PW-BBB, calling on the international community to hold the Nigerian government accountable for its actions.

The group reiterated its demand for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu, stressing that justice must prevail in the case.

“The attempt to lend credibility to the lies of a coached stranger is not only a disservice to justice, but also a profound insult to the Nigerian judiciary.

“IPOB calls on media houses to resist becoming echo chambers for state propaganda. Upholding truth, objectivity, and constitutional principles is more urgent now than ever,” the statement added.