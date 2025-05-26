IPOB denies report linking group to deaths of 776, economic losses across Southeast

IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has publicly denied allegations contained in a recent report by SBM Intelligence, which claimed that the group’s sit-at-home campaigns were linked to 776 deaths and substantial economic losses across Nigeria’s southeast.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB rejected the findings, describing them as inaccurate and unsubstantiated.

According to the group, it officially canceled the Monday sit-at-home directive in 2021, and its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, had previously disavowed any individuals or groups acting independently to enforce such directives.

“Any incident attributed to sit-at-home actions should not be automatically linked to IPOB,” the group stated. “Our organization has made it clear that we do not support any form of violence or disruption of public life.”

IPOB further stated that no credible evidence had been presented directly connecting it to the incidents cited in the report. It called for independent verification and urged those responsible for the report to provide substantiation through appropriate legal channels.

The group also questioned the timing of the report’s publication, noting that it came shortly before Biafra Heroes Day—an annual commemoration held on May 30 to honor individuals who died during the Nigerian Civil War.

“This period is deeply significant to our members and supporters,” IPOB said. “We hope that discussions and publications around this time would reflect sensitivity and balance.”

Reaffirming its position, IPOB emphasized that it is committed to non-violent advocacy and the peaceful pursuit of self-determination, urging the public and media to approach politically sensitive topics with care and due diligence.

The group concluded by encouraging its supporters to observe Biafra Heroes Day with peace and respect, reiterating its commitment to lawful and principled engagement in national discourse.