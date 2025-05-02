IPoB activities dying off in S-East — AIG Uzuegbu

IPoB

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI—THE Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 9 Umuahia, Mr. Kanayo Uzuegbu, has said that the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) are dying off in the South East zone.

He called on the people of the zone to go about their normal businesses without fear of attack and intimidation.

AIG Uzuegbu who stated this in Ebonyi State Police headquarters on an official visit to the command, warned the officers and men to desist from any act capable of denting the image of the police.

“Our police job is a law established by the constitution. We have a fundamental duty to do. It is a duty by law to secure our land. So, in professionalism, you have to work according to these duties.

“Unethical conduct is not allowed. You have to do your job as stipulated by law. It has to be done by fact, not fancy.

“It’s unprofessional to extort road users and residents. And the authority of the police is against that.

“We are trying to put our house in order and ensure that things are done very well. I want to let you know that the police job, too, is not a foreign importation.

“Generally, we have to be professional and excited about what we do. It has to be done by fact, not fancy, as stipulated by law.

“IPOB involvement in the southeast is dying off. Our policemen are doing a fantastic job. As I said in my lecture, I came here to interface with them, to build their capacity, to build their confidence. I want to thank them.”

“When I build up this, they will do more. We are doing magic though. We have most of their enclaves overran and dismantled them.”

“When we go against them, we will raid all of them, carry our war against any of them. I would like to say that all those thoughts of IPoB exist only in our imagination and the minds of people who are afraid of the unknown.

“ In that sense, people should go and do their job and carry on their businesses. If we can identify them, we have to deal with them ruthlessly. We have to be focused and take charge of our area” he said.

In her remarks, the Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police Mrs. Adaku Uche Anya enumerated the achievements of the command in combating crimes and making the residents sleep with their two eyes closed.

She assured the AIG that the command would continue to fight crime and criminality in the state to ensure a crime-free state.